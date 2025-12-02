+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Kiplagat Sang

PSL Wrap: AmaZulu FC beat Golden Arrows to overtake Kaizer Chiefs & move closer to Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates

Arthur Zwane has masterminded a slim win over his ex-Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart in a tightly fought game on Tuesday. Usuthu went on to claim the victory and a clean sheet despite an injury setback to one of their stars in the first half. PSL teams are engaging in their last games before the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals break.

  • Taariq Fielies, AmaZulu FC, December 2025Backpage

    Golden Arrows 0-1 AmaZulu

    AmaZulu collected three points following a 1-0 Premier Soccer League win over Golden Arrows at King Zwelithini Stadium.

    Arrows were awarded a penalty in the second minute of added time before the halftime break, but Junior Dion missed.

    Usuthu broke the deadlock in the 56th minute when Riaan Hanamub scored with an assist from the new signing from Cape Town Spurs, Liam Bern.

    AmaZulu managed to win despite suffering an injury setback in the 27th minute when Olwethu Mzimela was injured. He was replaced by Darren Johnson.

    Zwane's side is now third on the PSL standings with 24 points, two more than Kaizer Chiefs, who are fifth with 22 points. Amakhosi, however, can go up the logs if they beat Chippa United on Wednesday.    

    The win has propelled the Durban-based outfit closer to Orlando Pirates, who are leading with 28 points, and Sundowns, who are second with 25 points.

    Meanwhile, Arrows, guided by former Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi, are 10th with 16 points.

  • Bradley Grobler, Sekhukhune United, September 2025Backpage

    Magesi vs Sekhukhune United

    When: Wednesday, 03 December 2025

    Where: Seshego Stadium

    Kick Off: 19h30

  • Orbit College, September 2025Backpage

    Orbin College vs Durban City

    Orbit College vs Durban City

    When: Wednesday, 03 December 2025

    Where: Olympia Park

  • Stellenbosch FC, October 2025Backpage

    Stellenbosch vs Polokwane City

    When: Wednesday, 3 December

    Where: Athlone Stadium

    Kick off: 19h30