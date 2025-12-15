PSL Player of the Season Wins Award In Spain! Lucas Ribeiro Costa honoured as Cultural Leonesa provide update on Brazilian star amid rumours of Mamelodi Sundowns-FIFA case ruling
Ribeiro's life in Mzansi
Lucas Ribeiro Costa left Mamelodi Sundowns unceremoniously at the end of last season for the Spanish second-tier outfit Cultural Leonesa.
The Brazilian had helped Masandawana win two Premier Soccer League crowns and the African Football League (AFL) in the two years he served them.He also won the Golden Boot award and was crowned the 2024/25 Premier Soccer League's Player of the Season honour.
Ribeiro rewarded for his exploits
Ribeiro didn't start as well as he may have wished, but he has seemingly settled owing to his recent displays for the club.
He has played 12 games and managed three goals and an assist in the process. Interestingly, the three goals and an assist came in the month of November, where he found the back of the net against Mirandes in the 3-2 win, the sole strike in the fixture with Malaga, and another one during the 4-2 win over Andorra.
Ribeiro's assist was in the 2-1 win versus Cadiz CF. The form saw him get his flowers from the club, to motivate him to do even better in the final month of the year.
- Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa
Ribeiro blow for Cultural Leonesa
This month, Ribeiro has played one game - a 2-1 win over Eibar, and missed last weekend's 2-0 loss to visitors Huesca.
On Wednesday, his team hosts Levante in a Copa del Rey assignment before making a trip to face Las Palmas in a league assignment on Saturday.
However, Ribeiro is not assured of a place, as explained by coach Cuco Ziganda, "We know the impact Lucas is having on us. He's improving every day, repeating more plays and becoming more decisive," he told the media in a recent interview.
"Ribeiro's injury isn't too serious, and we didn't want to take any risks. If he's not available for Wednesday's Copa del Rey match against Levante, he'll be ready for Saturday because we don't want to risk him," he concluded.
- Cultural Leonesa
Have Sundowons won the case against Ribeiro?
Meanwhile, reports have it that Mamelodi Sundowns have won their case against their former star. The Brazilians took their cry to FIFA, arguing the forced move was a breach of contract since he had three years remaining in his deal with the South African outfit.
"In a major win for Mamelodi Sundowns, the club has come out on top in their legal battle with former star striker Lucas Ribeiro Costa over a contract breach. The Brazilian forward, who shocked fans by walking away from his deal in August 2025, now faces punishment for breaking the terms, with FIFA set to release a full statement in 2026," the Central News reported.
" For Sundowns supporters, it is a boost, showing the team will not let go easily of talents they nurture. But for Ribeiro, who has been shining in Spain, this could mean hefty fines or other penalties, reminding everyone that contracts are not just paper – they are promises with real consequences.
Now, in this breaking turn, Sundowns have won the case, with Ribeiro penalised for the breach. Details on the punishment are scarce, but it could include fines or bans.FIFA will release a statement in 2026, likely outlining the reasons and implications.
"Rumours swirled on social media, with some saying Sundowns wanted R100 million for him, and this ruling vindicates their stance," they further added.
"Unconfirmed reports suggest Leonesa might pay R66 million to settle, but that is speculation.
"Fans are split – some cheer Sundowns for standing firm, others worry it discourages stars from joining African clubs," they concluded.
It is interesting to see the reactions from all the parties involved if, indeed, the World Football Governing Body confirms the fine and suspension for the Brazilian player.