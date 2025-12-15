PSL Player of the Season Wins Award In Spain! Lucas Ribeiro Costa honoured as Cultural Leonesa provide update on Brazilian star amid rumours of Mamelodi Sundowns-FIFA case ruling

Meanwhile, reports have it that Mamelodi Sundowns have won their case against their former star. The Brazilians took their cry to FIFA, arguing the forced move was a breach of contract since he had three years remaining in his deal with the South African outfit.

"In a major win for Mamelodi Sundowns, the club has come out on top in their legal battle with former star striker Lucas Ribeiro Costa over a contract breach. The Brazilian forward, who shocked fans by walking away from his deal in August 2025, now faces punishment for breaking the terms, with FIFA set to release a full statement in 2026," the Central News reported.

" For Sundowns supporters, it is a boost, showing the team will not let go easily of talents they nurture. But for Ribeiro, who has been shining in Spain, this could mean hefty fines or other penalties, reminding everyone that contracts are not just paper – they are promises with real consequences.

Now, in this breaking turn, Sundowns have won the case, with Ribeiro penalised for the breach. Details on the punishment are scarce, but it could include fines or bans.FIFA will release a statement in 2026, likely outlining the reasons and implications.

"Rumours swirled on social media, with some saying Sundowns wanted R100 million for him, and this ruling vindicates their stance," they further added.

"Unconfirmed reports suggest Leonesa might pay R66 million to settle, but that is speculation.

"Fans are split – some cheer Sundowns for standing firm, others worry it discourages stars from joining African clubs," they concluded.

It is interesting to see the reactions from all the parties involved if, indeed, the World Football Governing Body confirms the fine and suspension for the Brazilian player.