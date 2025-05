Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly demanding €98 million (£82.5m/$109m) from Kylian Mbappe for his "delaying tactics" as their court battle continues.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mbappe claiming €55m in unpaid wages

PSG file lawsuit demanding €98m

Trial to take place on May 26 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱