Project Leader of the Video Assistant Referee team cautions against ‘VAR lite’ as 'system won't support' Premier Soccer League after trip to Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) headquarters

Calls for the introduction of Video Assistant Referee technology in the Premier Soccer League have grown steadily louder in recent seasons, with coaches, players and administrators all stressing that officiating standards must rise to meet the pace, intensity and scrutiny of the modern game. The PSL has become faster, more competitive and more commercially visible, and with that growth has come heightened pressure on referees to deliver decisions that are both accurate and consistent.

Controversial calls have repeatedly ignited frustration among clubs and supporters, sparking debates that spill beyond the pitch and into boardrooms, media spaces and fan forums. For many, the demand for VAR is no longer framed as a luxury or a technological convenience; it has become a necessity, a safeguard to protect the credibility of match outcomes and the integrity of the league itself.

As the South African Football Association weighs its options, the conversation has shifted decisively. The question is no longer whether VAR should be introduced, but rather how quickly a full system can be implemented, and whether the league has the financial and logistical capacity to support it.