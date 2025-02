The Glamour Boys are not getting it right in the top tier and are struggling for consistency in results.

Kaizer Chiefs battled to a 2-2 draw against AmaZulu on Tuesday night in the Premier Soccer League outing staged at the FNB Stadium.

In the post-match interview, coach Nasreddine Nabi argued that the Glamour Boys failed to get maximum points since the players are fatigued.

However, the reason he gave did not go down well with the fans who felt it was a lame excuse.

Have a look at their arguments as sampled by GOAL.