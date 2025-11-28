Premier Soccer League-winning experienced new Kaizer Chiefs signing has no option but 'to clap for others' as he waits for his chance
Who did Chiefs sign?
Ahead of the new season, many Premier Soccer League teams, as usual, signed several players in their bid to realise their set objectives.
Kaizer Chiefs, who had finished 10th and ninth positions in the previous two seasons respectively, brought on board 11 players.
Mduduzi Mdantsane, Edmilson Dove ( Al Quwa Al Jawiya - Iraq), Njabulo Blom, Sabelo Radebe, Ranga Chivaviro, Tebogo Potsane (Siwelele FC), Bongani Sam, Samkelo Zwane, and Happy Mashiane (both on loan to Siwelele), were both let go by the technical team as they were deemed surplus to requirements.
Ethan Chislett (Port Vale), Nkanyiso Shinga (FC Alverca), Flavio Silva (Persebaya Surabaya), Thabiso Monyane (Orlando Pirates), Paseka Mako (Orlando Pirates), Siphesihle Ndlovu (SuperSport United), Asanele Velebayi (Cape Town Spurs), Etiosa Ighodaro (Mamelodi Sundowns), Luke Baartman (Cape Town Spurs), Lebohang Maboe (Mamelodi Sundowns), and Khanyisa Mayo (loan CR Belouizdad) were brought in.
Some players like Ethan Chislett, Nkanyiso Shinga are yearning for an opportunity to make their debut, while Lebohang Maboe is patient, hoping to get regular playing time.
While with Masandawana, Maboe won two Premier Soccer League crowns, the Nedbank Cup, and the Telkom Knockout. In 2018, the 30-year-old was also recognised as both the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament and the Most Promising Player.
However, since his move to Amakhosi, the midfielder has made just two appearances - One in the Premier Soccer League and the other in the CAF Confederation Cup.
Nevertheless, he is patient, insisting his time will definitely come.
“I’m settling in very, very well, I know my chance will come,” Maboe told the media.
“The players that have been playing, my teammates, are doing very well. And I know myself; I trust my abilities.
“It’s just a matter of time [before I play]. Definitely, my chance will come too. For me, I have to support the players that are playing, clap for others while I’m still waiting for my chance as well," he concluded.
Kwinika ready for Zamalek test
Meanwhile, Zitha Kwinika is anticipating a tough outing on Saturday against Zamalek in Group D's CAF Confederation Cup outing.
While Amakhosi started the campaign with a 2-1 loss away against Al Masry, the 2023/24 champions beat Zambian heavyweights Zesco United by a solitary goal. Kwinika admits it is an important fixture that they have to ensure they get a positive result."It’s a very important game for us because we are home now. There is no excuse; we just need to do what we need to do to win the game and probably be on the same path as the other guys," he said ahead of the outing.
“We need them [fans] the most. They will also help us; their being in the stadium will give us a big boost going forward.
“We invite them to come in numbers and to come and support us, and we will do our best for them," he added.
The centre-back has further explained what he is anticipating from the Egyptian side, "I think it’s probably the same type of players. Last week, we saw how they play. So, more or less the same thing in terms of what they do. The delaying tactics and all that. So we have learnt that and are ready for the game," he concluded.
Who will Chiefs welcome?
Gaston Sirino is back after serving a one-match suspension which saw him miss the loss against Al Masry last weekend.
Amakhosi will also welcome Wandile Duba and Khanyisa Mayo, who have been nursing injuries alongside Luke Baartman and Shinga, who were excluded from the initial game.
However, Glody Lilepo and Aden McCarthy are set to miss out.