Premier Soccer League-winning experienced new Kaizer Chiefs signing has no option but 'to clap for others' as he waits for his chance

Some players like Ethan Chislett, Nkanyiso Shinga are yearning for an opportunity to make their debut, while Lebohang Maboe is patient, hoping to get regular playing time.

While with Masandawana, Maboe won two Premier Soccer League crowns, the Nedbank Cup, and the Telkom Knockout. In 2018, the 30-year-old was also recognised as both the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament and the Most Promising Player.

However, since his move to Amakhosi, the midfielder has made just two appearances - One in the Premier Soccer League and the other in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Nevertheless, he is patient, insisting his time will definitely come.

“I’m settling in very, very well, I know my chance will come,” Maboe told the media.

“The players that have been playing, my teammates, are doing very well. And I know myself; I trust my abilities.

“It’s just a matter of time [before I play]. Definitely, my chance will come too. For me, I have to support the players that are playing, clap for others while I’m still waiting for my chance as well," he concluded.