Predicting Orlando Pirates XI to face Stellenbosch in a league clash at Orlando Stadium- Jose Riveiro to rest Mohau Nkota and start Monnapule Saleng, keeping Al Ahly clash in mind

The unbeaten streak for the Buccaneers continues as they host Stellenbosch, just days before clashing with the Red Devils.

Orlando Pirates will host Stellenbosch FC at Orlando Stadium on December 1 in what promises to be a competitive clash.

The game carries a hint of a grudge, as Stellenbosch seeks to avenge their loss to the Buccaneers in the MTN8 final.

Both teams recently returned from continental action, with Pirates defeating CR Belouizdad in Algeria, while Stellenbosch suffered a loss to Stade Malien in Mali.

The visitors aim to close a nine-point gap, while the Buccaneers look to extend their unbeaten streak.

Pirates also hope to solidify their lead at the top of the league. Coach Jose Riveiro’s men are in fine form, balancing domestic and continental commitments.

Meanwhile, Steve Barker’s team will push to overcome travel fatigue and rekindle their winning momentum.

Here, GOAL picks team first choice 11 and forecasts how Jose Riviero is likely to line up his team against Stellenbosch.