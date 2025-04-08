Predicting Orlando Pirates XI to face MC Alger in the second leg of Caf Champions league quarter-final - Will Jose Riviero take Bucs to the final before he leaves?

Orlando Pirates head into the second leg with a one-goal lead, thanks to Mohau Nkota’s crucial strike in Algeria.
They are now just 90 minutes away from reaching the Caf Champions League semi-finals.
A packed home crowd is expected to rally behind the Buccaneers and create a fierce atmosphere.
With Jose Riveiro set to leave the club at the end of the season, winning this competition would be a fitting farewell.
Here, GOAL selects Pirates’ strongest XI and predicts how Riveiro is likely to set up his side against MC Alger.