Predicting Orlando Pirates XI to face MC Alger in the second leg of Caf Champions league quarter-final - Will Jose Riviero take Bucs to the final before he leaves?

Bucs hold a narrow lead over MC Alger and will aim to use home advantage to seal a semi-final spot in the continental showpiece.

Orlando Pirates head into the second leg with a one-goal lead, thanks to Mohau Nkota’s crucial strike in Algeria.

They are now just 90 minutes away from reaching the Caf Champions League semi-finals.

A packed home crowd is expected to rally behind the Buccaneers and create a fierce atmosphere.

Article continues below

With Jose Riveiro set to leave the club at the end of the season, winning this competition would be a fitting farewell.

Here, GOAL selects Pirates’ strongest XI and predicts how Riveiro is likely to set up his side against MC Alger.