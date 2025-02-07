Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face Mamelodi Sundowns - The perfect time for Monnapule Saleng's return?

The Buccaneers will seek to close the gap on the Brazilians as the race for the 2024/25 PSL title intensifies.

Orlando Pirates will be the visitors at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday afternoon when they face off against Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Sea Robbers are currently in second place in the Premier Soccer League standings, six points behind leaders Masandawana.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is expected to set up a formidable lineup to challenge Miguel Cardoso's star-filled team.

Here, GOAL examines Pirates' roster and predicts how Riveiro might line up his team against Sundowns.

