Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to take on Royal AM - Khuliso Mudau and Teboho Mokoena set to start?

Masandawana are set to take on struggling Royal AM. Will they make a wholesome of changes or will they go all out?

Manqoba Mngqithi heads into matchday four of the PSL on an impressive winning streak. His team has not lost a game in any competition since their MTN8 semifinal exit and has shown significant improvement since then.

In their last match, they thrashed Golden Arrows 5-0. The defending champions have won all their league games so far and will aim to extend their lead, striving to be the first team to lift the new trophy—one that no one has seen yet.

On the other hand, John Maduka’s side remains winless, with only draws to their name. They are also grappling with challenges, including a transfer ban and the removal of their reserve team from the DDC.

Here, GOAL, predicts how Masandawana will be lining up in a league clash when they welcome Royal AM to the capital city.