The Brazilians are keen on preserving top spot when they host the Natal Rich Boyz at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday.

After two weeks focusing on their Caf Champions League campaign, Mamelodi Sundowns turn to the Premier Soccer League campaign and host Richards Bay on Wednesday.

The Brazilians lead the standings with nine points more than second-placed Orlando Pirates, who have played two games fewer.

GOAL predicts how coach Miguel Cardoso could select his starting line-up against the Natal Rich Boyz.