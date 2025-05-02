Iqram Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2025Backpage
Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Cape Town City - Will Miguel Cardoso rest Ronwen Williams and top guns again?

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCR. WilliamsK. MudauG. KekanaT. MokoenaT. ZwaneM. AllendeLucas RibeiroA. ModibaA. SalesD. OnyangoCape Town City FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCCape Town City FC

Title-chasing Masandawana will be hosted at the Cape Town Stadium by the Citizens on Saturday.

Mamelodi Sundowns will continue with their Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign, and this time, they face Cape Town City.

After an impressive outing against Richards Bay, where they claimed a 3-0 victory to widen the gap at the top, the Brazilians are hoping to get one more win in order to boost their title-defence chances against Orlando Pirates' weakened challenge.

GOAL takes a look at how coach Miguel Cardoso will possibly line up his team against the Citizens.

