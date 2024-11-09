Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout clash - Manqoba Mngqithi to field so-called B team again?

The Brazilians are set to take on Gallants in Bloemfontein with a spot in the final at stake.

Mamelodi Sundowns are scheduled to travel to the Free State province to compete against Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout semi-final on Sunday with hopes of advancing to the final.

Masandawana dominated Kaizer Chiefs with a 4-0 victory in the quarter-final, advancing to the last four. Meanwhile, Dan Malesela's team defeated the defending champions Stellenbosch FC.

In the midweek fixture against Polokwane City, Mngqithi opted for what is considered Sundowns' B team. He faced heavy criticism from the club's supporters despite winning the match.

Ahead of the much-anticipated match, GOAL predicts how the 53-year-old coach might set up his team against Gallants on Sunday.

