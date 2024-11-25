Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face AS Maniema Union in Caf Champions League clash - Manqoba Mngqithi to drop Khuliso Mudau for Thapelo Morena?

Downs will now turn their focus to the Champions League as they face Greens and Blacks following their unsuccessful campaign in the Carling Knockout.

Mamelodi Sundowns kick off their Caf Champions League group stage journey with a match at home against AS Maniema Union. The game is scheduled for 18h00 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday night.

Manqoba Mngqithi has been open to rotating his squad, but in this upcoming match, he is inclined to field his strongest lineup, featuring players such as Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau, just to mention a few.

Nearly all the key and trusted members of the Brazilians participated in the club's disappointing loss to Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout final last Saturday.

Here, GOAL observes Sundowns' squad and forecasts how Mngqithi is likely to line up his team against Maniema Union.

