The Premier Soccer League champions are set to play the Tigers in their opening game of the prestigious global tournament.

Mamelodi Sundowns play Ulsan HD in Group F of the Fifa Club World Cup that will be staged at the Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando in Florida.

The pool is also made up of Borussia Dortmund of the German Bundesliga, as well as Brazilian outfit Fluminense.

GOAL takes a look at how Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could pick his starting lineup in his bid to get maximum points.