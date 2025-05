Masandawana come into the match aware that a positive result will increase their chances of winning the second star.

Mamelodi Sundowns play Pyramids FC in the first leg of the Caf Champions League final that will be staged at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.

A positive result in Mzansi will increase their chances of winning the competition for the second time in their history.

Here, GOAL predicts how coach Miguel Cardoso will line up his team for the crucial home game.