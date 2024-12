The Soweto giants are back in action and travel outside Gauteng for a fourth successive match as they visit the Rockets.

Kaizer Chiefs will be at Mbombela Stadium on Monday for a Premier Soccer League date with TS Galaxy.

The Soweto giants are struggling for consistency and arrive in Mpumalanga without six key players who are injured.

GOAL predicts how coach Nasreddine Nabi will pick the men to start against the resurgent Rockets.