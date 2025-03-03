Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI to face Magesi FC in PSL encounter - Edson Castillo or Samkelo Zwane to replace Thabo Cele?

Amakhosi faceDikwena Tsa Meetse following a defeat to Downs in Tshwane and they will be desperate for a win.

Kaizer Chiefs will be aiming to return to winning form when they face off against Magesi FC in a Premier Soccer League game at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Nasreddine Nabi' side will be without two key players, specifically Gaston Sirino and Thabo Cele, who will be absent from this match due to suspension.

A few other players, including Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Happy Mashiane, are not available due to injuries.

Here, GOAL examines the Soweto giants' roster and predicts how Chiefs might line up against Magesi.

