Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI to face Free Agents in the Nedbank Cup - Naledi Hlongwane set to start against ABC Motsepe League side?

Amakhosi face Free Agents without Nabi – Can they progress to the next round?

Kaizer Chiefs face a tricky test as they take on Free Agents, an ABC Motsepe League side, in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup on Sunday.

Historically, Amakhosi have struggled against lower-division opponents in this competition. With their head coach Nasreddine Nabi absent from the dugout for a second consecutive match, the team must rely on their depth and experience.

Chiefs managed to secure a win in their last outing, giving them a boost ahead of this clash. This match presents an opportunity for Nabi to continue his quest for silverware despite not being on the sidelines.

Here, GOAL predicts Chiefs' starting XI and how Nabi could approach the match against the amateur opposition.