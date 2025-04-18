Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI to face Chippa United in PSL encounter - Brandon Petersen to start ahead of leaky Bruce Bvuma?
Fresh from reaching the Nedbank Cup final after knocking out Masandawana, Amakhosi head to Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to face the Chilli Boys.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Kaizer Chiefs tackle Chippa United on Saturday
- They are keen to build on the win over Mamelodi Sundowns
- GOAL predicts how Nasreddine Nabi could line his men up