Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' Toyota Cup starting XI against Asante Kotoko - Chance for Ethan Chislett and Flavio Silva to impress?

The Glamour Boys hope to see off the Ghanaian heavyweights in order to wait for the 2025/26 PSL season with a boosted morale.

After completing their Netherlands pre-season trip, Kaizer Chiefs are set to be back in action again when they host Asante Kotoko on July 26 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium for the Toyota Cup showdown.

The pre-season engagement, where Chiefs played five games, should have given head coach Nasreddine Nabi an idea of how he could line up his players when the season begins.

The Tunisian tactician is set to unleash a different lineup from what the fans were used to last season, given that there are new signings brought on board to strengthen the squad, who are consequently set for action.

A number of the new players showed some individual brilliance in the Netherlands, especially Ethan Chislett, and if he continues proving his worth, he is set to be a regular starter under Nabi.

Now, GOAL takes a look at how the former Young Africans coach could line up his troops for the Saturday showdown.