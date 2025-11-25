Polokwane respond to Zamalek's controversial claim insisting 'even President Cyril Ramaphosa lands here' ahead of CAF Confederation Cup outing against Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs are set to host Zamalek in Group D's CAF Confederation Cup assignment to be staged at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

The fixture is scheduled for Saturday, November 29, a week after facing Al Masry in Egypt in their first pool assignment at the Suez Stadium in Egypt.

If the Glamour Boys lose the game, it will put the technical team as well as the playing unit under pressure ahead of the remaining four games in the group.

Zamalek will enjoy getting another win since it will put them in a prime position to advance to the last eight of the competition. Knowing this, the Egyptian outfit wanted to ensure they have accorded their players the comfort they needed to avoid fatigue.

Reports have it that they wanted to use a private plane directly to Polokwane Airport and bypass the likes of Johannesburg or Tambo International Airport. However, they complained that Polokwane has a small airport, which forced them to change their travel plans.