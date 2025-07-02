'You can plant a lot of trees with it' - Thomas Muller says Liverpool paid 'unreal' fee for Florian Wirtz as Bayern Munich legend gives verdict on mega transfer from Bayer Leverkusen
Liverpool paid a record-breaking fee to acquire the services of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, and Thomas Muller feels the price was 'unreal'.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Muller speaks his mind of Wirtz's move to Liverpool
- Surprised to see such high fees being paid
- Certain that fellow German will thrive at Anfield