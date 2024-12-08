Pitso Mosimane signs Benni McCarthy's former striker at Cape Town City as improving Esteghlal FC look to challenge for Iranian Persian Gulf Pro League title
The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach has brought in an experienced centre forward as the Capital Blues reinforce their striking department.
- Mosimane's Esteghlal has been improving
- But they are yet to reach top form
- Mosimane has signed a bulky striker
