Pitso Mosimane’s future hangs in the balance as he seeks the right path forward: What’s next for the master tactician?

Once hailed as one of Africa’s top tacticians, Mosimane now faces a crucial career crossroads after a string of disappointing coaching stints.

His last stint at Esteghlal ended in turmoil, making it his fourth consecutive setback after challenging tenures at Al Ahli, Al Wahda and Abha Club. The South African coach, who built a formidable reputation through his success with Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly, now faces a defining moment in his career.

Mosimane himself has admitted that his departure from Esteghlal was about more than just results, it was about protecting his brand and the legacy he has built over 26 years in football.

His decision to walk away highlights the precarious nature of his current situation; another misstep could diminish his influence in the game and raise further doubts about his ability to reclaim his former glory. With potential opportunities both at home and abroad, Mosimane must tread carefully in choosing his next destination.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the options that Mosimane could explore.

