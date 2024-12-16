Pitso Mosimane's Esteghlal maintain unbeaten run in Iranian Persian Gulf Pro League after Gol Gohar clash

Getty Images SportDumisani KoyanaPitso Mosimane's Esteghlal maintain unbeaten run in Iranian Persian Gulf Pro League after Gol Gohar clashSouth AfricaP. MosimaneEsteghlalEsteghlal vs Gol GoharGol Gohar1. DivisionFormer Mamelodi Sundowns coach continues to impress in Asia as the Capital Blues are now undefeated in six matches.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMosimane extends unbeaten runGoalkeeping shows defensive disciplineMosimane earns important pointFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱