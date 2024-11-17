Pitch invader Mashonisa fires warning to Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi after being arrested and slams Motaung brothers - 'He will be fired, fans will show him the door just like they did to Arthur Zwane'
Lifelong Amakhosi supporter calls for bold changes at the club, urging Jessica Motaung to take charge and restore Amakhosi’s glory days.
- Mashonisa reflects frustrations with management
- Player selections questioned by supporters
- Richards Bay clash crucial for log improvement