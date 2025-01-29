Peter Mokaba Stadium to host Bafana Bafana 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier clash against Lesotho as Polokwane Municipality eye Nedbank Cup final - 'We are discussing with PSL about it'
The SA senior men's national team will return to Limpopo for the first time in nearly ten years as they continue their World Cup qualifying journey.
- Peter Mokaba to host Bafana match
- Broos' team set to play Lesotho & Benin
- PLK Municipality eye Nedbank Cup