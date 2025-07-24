Percy Tau, Thulani Serero, Keagan Dolly, Rivaldo Coetzee and other PSL stars up for grabs for free as Kazier Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns expected to make signings

GOAL looks at the players who are currently up for grabs in the Premier Soccer League as a number of tried and tested players are free agents.

There’s a surprising number of high-profile players currently unattached in the Premier Soccer League, a situation that’s raising eyebrows across South African football circles. The free agent pool is unusually star-studded, featuring the likes of Percy Tau — a three-time CAF Champions League winner — as well as Thulani Serero, the former PSL Footballer of the Season, and Keagan Dolly, another seasoned campaigner with international experience. As clubs gear up for the new season, the question looms: where will these proven talents land next? In this piece, GOAL explores the next possible destinations for these marquee free agents and examines what value they could still bring to PSL teams hungry for quality and experience.

