Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando Pirates, January 2025Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Patrick Maswanganyi hits back at Orlando Pirates legend Jomo Sono's 'elephant-ant' remarks - 'You shouldn’t look down on anyone regardless of who you are... a person like him should instead be supportive'

Premier Soccer League, Orlando Pirates, MC Alger vs Orlando Pirates, MC Alger, CAF Champions League, P. Maswanganyi

The former Bafana Bafana coach made headlines when he refused to be compared to the Buccaneers playmaker.

  • Maswanganyi started the season on fire
  • That drew comparisons with Sono who refused to accept that
  • The Bucs star claps back at Sono
