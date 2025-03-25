Patrick Maswanganyi hits back at Orlando Pirates legend Jomo Sono's 'elephant-ant' remarks - 'You shouldn’t look down on anyone regardless of who you are... a person like him should instead be supportive'
The former Bafana Bafana coach made headlines when he refused to be compared to the Buccaneers playmaker.
- Maswanganyi started the season on fire
- That drew comparisons with Sono who refused to accept that
- The Bucs star claps back at Sono