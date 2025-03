The 63-year-old administrator is set to continue leading the game in Africa for another term.

Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe was on Wednesday, March 12 re-elected to continue serving Africa as Caf President.

The experienced administrator was elected unopposed, giving him another term to complete his projects.

While the majority of South Africans believe Motsepe has delivered in his capacity as the head of football in the country, his critics have a different opinion.

Have a look at what they said, as sampled by GOAL.