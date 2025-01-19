FBL-PANAMA-JUSTICE-ARIAS-PRESSERAFP
Peter McVitie

Panama FA president hit with six-month ban after calling Marta Cox ‘fat’ and 'out of shape'

PanamaWorld CupWomen's football

The president of the Panama Football Federation (FEPAFUT), Manuel Arias, has been given a six-month ban by FIFA for his recent incredible outburst.

  • President made derogatory remarks about Cox
  • Star player threatened to quit national team
  • Arias suspended until July and fined by FIFA
