Owen Da Gama discusses Hugo Broos' central defence options for Bafana Bafana and picks between Orlando Pirates' Thabiso Sesane and Mamelodi Sundowns rock Mothobi Mvala
South Africa return to international duty this November for the final push of their bid to qualify for the 2025 Afcon finals.
- Hugo Broos announced his squad for the upcoming internationals
- He included Sesane and Mvala in his provisional selection
- Da Gama chooses between Sesane and Mvala