Dr. Irvin Khoza, PSLBackPagePix
Michael Madyira

Orlando Pirates working on a deal to replace Jose Riveiro with treble-chasing coach? Agent opens up on ex-Raja Casablanca & Lokomotiv Moscow mentor'sfuture - 'We have the utmost respect for its processes'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesKaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesKaizer ChiefsCupSimba SCSouth AfricaF. DavidsJ. Riveiro

The 43-year-old coach's profile continues to rise as he chases glory both in Tanzania and on the continent.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Riveiro is leaving Pirates
  • He said to be a possible replacement
  • The coach's camp reacts to the rumours
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱

Next Match