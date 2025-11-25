+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Oswin Appollis & Abdeslam Oaddou, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpagepix
Seth Willis

'Orlando Pirates winning while Kaizer Chiefs are looking for Inacio Miguel's foot in Baby CAF! But rubbish display from Bucs lads as the boys looked rusty; Sipho Chaine saved us because Nkosinathi Sibisi and Lebone Seema are a disaster' - Fans

The Buccaneers struck twice in the last 45 minutes to collect maximum points in the Premier Soccer League outing against Chippa United at the Orlando Stadium. While the win gave Bucs' supporters hope that their team can go all the way, it was a massive concern for their visitors, who are firmly rooted at the bottom of the table.

Goals from Evidence Makgopa and Oswin Appollis took Orlando Pirates to 25 points from the 11 PSL games they have played this season.

It was a massive statement from the Soweto giants, who at times looked unconvincing but still ground out the much-needed win at home.

The Buccaneers are now joint top with Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played a match more and enjoy a superior goal difference. Have a look at what the fans said after the result, as sampled by GOAL.   

  • Mandla Ncikazi and Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Automated subs should stop

    Automated substitutions should stop. Sipho Mbule was our best player alongside Mofokeng, but he was taken off, and Masindi Nemtajela remained despite having a poor performance. We take the 3 points, and we move. Once and Always - Xolani Sigxaxa

  • Orlando Pirates FansBackpage

    No reason to celebrate winning vs relegation-threatened Chippa

    Honestly, there is no reason to celebrate after winning against a relegation-prone team. It’s like you don’t trust yourself that much - Aey Dear 

  • Deon Hotto, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    Where are Hotto's critics?

    Where are those who used to crucify Deon Hotto? I need to see their membership forms - Thommy Gun

  • Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Chaine saved us! Seema & Sibisi are a disaster

    Sipho Chaine saved us. Nkosinathi Sibisi and Lebone Seema playing together is a disaster. If we conceded that goal, I know people were gonna blame him - Joyful

  • Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Boys looked a bit rusty

    The boys looked a bit rusty, but nonetheless, they pulled through with the win. They showed hunger to win. Class prevailed. On to the next - Tumelo

  • Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    Appollis understood Wadu brief

    Relebohile Mofokeng's pass, the cross from Deon Hotto, and the clinical finish from Evidence Makgopa were spectacular. Oswin Appollis understood the Wadu brief. We remain happy people - Mao Junior 

  • Evidence Makgopa, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Rubbish display from the lads

    Rubbish display from the lads. Against better teams, we will be punished. We are very far from looking like a serious title contender! - Ngwato Lesiba

  • Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chiefs looking for Miguel's foot?

    Orlando Pirates winning while Kaizer Chiefs are still looking for Inacio Miguel's foot, I heard it went over the stadium after missing that ball - Ben Bobo

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Wadu always the first to celebrate

    Coach Wadu is always the first at the corner to celebrate. We must document those corner flag runs - Cedluv

  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, September 2025Backpage

    Chiefs are chasing 'Baby CAF'

    As Orlando Pirates let us focus on collecting three points, as Chiefs are busy chasing baby CAF - Winston

