'Orlando Pirates winning while Kaizer Chiefs are looking for Inacio Miguel's foot in Baby CAF! But rubbish display from Bucs lads as the boys looked rusty; Sipho Chaine saved us because Nkosinathi Sibisi and Lebone Seema are a disaster' - Fans
The Buccaneers struck twice in the last 45 minutes to collect maximum points in the Premier Soccer League outing against Chippa United at the Orlando Stadium. While the win gave Bucs' supporters hope that their team can go all the way, it was a massive concern for their visitors, who are firmly rooted at the bottom of the table.
Goals from Evidence Makgopa and Oswin Appollis took Orlando Pirates to 25 points from the 11 PSL games they have played this season.
It was a massive statement from the Soweto giants, who at times looked unconvincing but still ground out the much-needed win at home.
The Buccaneers are now joint top with Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played a match more and enjoy a superior goal difference. Have a look at what the fans said after the result, as sampled by GOAL.