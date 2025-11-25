'Orlando Pirates winning while Kaizer Chiefs are looking for Inacio Miguel's foot in Baby CAF! But rubbish display from Bucs lads as the boys looked rusty; Sipho Chaine saved us because Nkosinathi Sibisi and Lebone Seema are a disaster' - Fans

Goals from Evidence Makgopa and Oswin Appollis took Orlando Pirates to 25 points from the 11 PSL games they have played this season.

It was a massive statement from the Soweto giants, who at times looked unconvincing but still ground out the much-needed win at home.

The Buccaneers are now joint top with Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played a match more and enjoy a superior goal difference. Have a look at what the fans said after the result, as sampled by GOAL.