Orlando Pirates vs Al Ahly Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL provides all the information you need to know about the Buccaneers clash against the Red Devils in the Champions League.

The highly-awaited Caf Champions League clash between Orlando Pirates and Al Ahly is set for Saturday, December 7 at 15h00 at the Orlando Stadium.

Both sides have successfully commenced the tournament's group phase, each claiming victory in their opening matches. They are at the top of Group C with three points apiece, with Al Ahly holding the advantage on goal difference.

This match is vital for the Premier Soccer League giants and the Egyptian Premier League titans as they compete for supremacy in the group.

Here, GOAL provides you with the necessary information on how to watch the Pirates and Al Ahly match, such as TV channels, streaming options, team updates, and much more.