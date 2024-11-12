Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa returns to Bafana Bafana determined to impress Hugo Broos - ‘You don’t want to disappoint such a person who has faith in you’
Makgopa has fought his way back from injury and into the national squad, just in time for Bafana Bafana’s final push for Afcon qualification.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Makgopa ready to prove himself again
- Recovering from injury to reach top form
- Broos’ faith motivating Makgopa’s comeback journey