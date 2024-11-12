Evidence Makgopa, Bafana BafanaGetty
Dumisani Koyana

Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa returns to Bafana Bafana determined to impress Hugo Broos - ‘You don’t want to disappoint such a person who has faith in you’

South AfricaAfrica Cup of Nations QualificationE. MakgopaUganda vs South AfricaOrlando PiratesUgandaH. Broos

Makgopa has fought his way back from injury and into the national squad, just in time for Bafana Bafana’s final push for Afcon qualification.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Makgopa ready to prove himself again
  • Recovering from injury to reach top form
  • Broos’ faith motivating Makgopa’s comeback journey
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below