Orlando Pirates star Olisa Ndah and Kaizer Chiefs-admired Stanley Nwabali have a new head coach! Nigeria announce appointment of former Mali mentor Eric Chelle as Super Eagles prepare for upcoming 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers including Bafana Bafana clash
The Super Eagles have found a successor to legend Finidi George as they prepare for the World Cup qualifiers.
- Nigeria appoint Chelle as new coach
- He replaces fired Finidi George
- The Mali-Ivorian recently coached Mali