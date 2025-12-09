Orlando Pirates secure services of another player as Soweto giants continue to raid Western Cape clubs in bid to win league titles

Orlando Pirates are setting the pace at both ends of South African football, currently leading the charge in the Diski Challenge and the Premier Soccer League standings. The club’s rising stars top the DDC table with 31 points from 13 matches, edging out second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who sit on 29 points.

In the top flight, the same two powerhouses are once again neck-and-neck, with the senior Buccaneers side on 28 points from 12 matches, holding a narrow lead over Masandawana on 26 points from 13 outings.

With the Sea Robbers determined to go all the way and secure league titles in both competitions, the club has set its sights on reinforcing depth across their squads. Stellenbosch forward Andre De Jong is expected to complete his switch to Mayfair, while another promising Western Cape talent has been given the green light to join the Buccaneers as they continue strengthening their pursuit of silverware.

These additions are part of a deliberate strategy by the club to strengthen key positions and ensure they remain well-equipped to compete for titles on multiple fronts, maintaining their status as one of South Africa’s most formidable footballing institutions.