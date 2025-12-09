Orlando Pirates secure services of another player as Soweto giants continue to raid Western Cape clubs in bid to win league titles
Pirates boost squads in push for double glory
Orlando Pirates are setting the pace at both ends of South African football, currently leading the charge in the Diski Challenge and the Premier Soccer League standings. The club’s rising stars top the DDC table with 31 points from 13 matches, edging out second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who sit on 29 points.
In the top flight, the same two powerhouses are once again neck-and-neck, with the senior Buccaneers side on 28 points from 12 matches, holding a narrow lead over Masandawana on 26 points from 13 outings.
With the Sea Robbers determined to go all the way and secure league titles in both competitions, the club has set its sights on reinforcing depth across their squads. Stellenbosch forward Andre De Jong is expected to complete his switch to Mayfair, while another promising Western Cape talent has been given the green light to join the Buccaneers as they continue strengthening their pursuit of silverware.
These additions are part of a deliberate strategy by the club to strengthen key positions and ensure they remain well-equipped to compete for titles on multiple fronts, maintaining their status as one of South Africa’s most formidable footballing institutions.
Highly-rated Spurs star gets go-ahead to join Bucs
After weeks of uncertainty and the risk of a legal dispute, promising young defender Reece Braithwaite has received official clearance to join Orlando Pirates, according to SABC Sport.
The move had been delayed as Cape Town Spurs maintained that Braithwaite was still under contract, even after the club’s relegation to the ABC Motsepe League last May. The drop into amateur football, however, activates a National Soccer League rule stating that players in that division cannot be bound by professional contracts.
While training with Pirates’ Diski Challenge squad, Braithwaite’s transfer stalled due to Spurs’ repeated refusals to release him, prompting the teenager to seek legal representation. An ultimatum followed: either provide the clearance or face another hearing at the Premier Soccer League’s Dispute Resolution Chamber, where previous rulings had generally favoured the likes of Asanele Velebayi, Luke Baartman, Liam Bern and Mervin Boji in similar situations.
SABC Sport have now reported that Spurs have decided not to pursue the matter further and have formally cleared Braithwaite to complete his switch to the Sea Robbers.
Braithwaite eyed as a future Hotto successor
The talented young left-back could be seen as the long-term replacement for veteran Deon Hotto, who at 35 remains an influential figure for the first team. Hotto’s wealth of experience, versatility and leadership on the pitch have made him a cornerstone of the squad, but age and the rigours of top-flight football mean the club is already planning for the future.
Braithwaite’s development and gradual integration into the team will be viewed as a strategic move to ensure the Sea Robbers maintain strength on the flank for years to come, allowing him to eventually step into Hotto’s shoes as a reliable, homegrown option.
What comes next?
With Pirates continuing to methodically strengthen their ranks, the question on the minds of fans, pundits and rivals alike is whether the club will pursue additional reinforcements during the January transfer window. While the Buccaneers already boast a formidable and well-balanced contingent across both their senior and youth squads, their lofty ambitions of competing for silverware on multiple fronts suggest that the club may still explore opportunities to further enhance their roster.
As the transfer window unfolds, all eyes will be on the Sea Robbers to see whether they choose to add not just more depth, but also experienced campaigners, emerging talent or versatile players who can provide tactical flexibility. Every addition could play a crucial role in ensuring that the club remains fully equipped to navigate the rigours across competitions, keeping their title aspirations alive and positioning themselves as genuine contenders across all fronts.