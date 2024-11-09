Stellenbosch FC vs Cape Town City, September 2024BackPagePix
Orlando Pirates raid Stellenbosch FC again as key member set to follow in Deano Van Rooyen's footsteps

The Buccaneers have strengthened their side as they look to end a 12-year wait for the PSL championship.

  • Pirates have added a new member to their technical team
  • They have poached Rust from Stellies
  • He follows Van Rooyen & O'Brien to Pirates
