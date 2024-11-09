Orlando Pirates raid Stellenbosch FC again as key member set to follow in Deano Van Rooyen's footsteps

BackPagePixMichael MadyiraOrlando Pirates raid Stellenbosch FC again as key member set to follow in Deano Van Rooyen's footstepsPremier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesCR Belouizdad vs Orlando PiratesCR BelouizdadCAF Champions LeagueOrlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch FCStellenbosch FCThe Buccaneers have strengthened their side as they look to end a 12-year wait for the PSL championship. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPirates have added a new member to their technical teamThey have poached Rust from StelliesHe follows Van Rooyen & O'Brien to Pirates Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below