Orlando Pirates have signed seven new players and all of them look set to fight for starting berth in the new-look Buccaneers side.

The Pirates have supercharged their squad by bringing in seven exciting new signings, headlined by the dynamic Sipho Mbule. With fresh talent arriving, the competition for starting spots is heating up, putting established names like Relebohile Mofokeng, seasoned veteran Makhehlene Makhaula, and prolific striker Zakhele Lepasa on notice. It’s clear that no one can rest easy as the team gears up for a fiercely competitive season ahead.

Under the guidance of new head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, every player will be battling to secure their place in the squad. Pre-season promises to be a thrilling showcase where spots are truly up for grabs, and only those who impress will earn their chance to shine. Join GOAL as we dive into the profiles of these fresh faces and what they could mean for the Pirates’ future.