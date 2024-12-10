Orlando Pirates midfielder Timm convinced Bucs can match any team in the Caf Champions League - 'I think we are equally as good as Al Ahly'

BackpageDumisani KoyanaOrlando Pirates midfielder Timm convinced Bucs can match any team in the Caf Champions League - 'I think we are equally as good as Al Ahly'CAF Champions LeagueOrlando PiratesM. TimmStade d'Abidjan vs Orlando PiratesStade d'AbidjanThe Bucs fan-favorite claims the Soweto giants are on the same path as Africa’s Club of the Century.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowOrlando Pirates strive to dominate AfricaBalancing domestic and continental demandsPositive results in tough fixturesFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱