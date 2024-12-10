Miguel Timm, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Dumisani Koyana

Orlando Pirates midfielder Timm convinced Bucs can match any team in the Caf Champions League - 'I think we are equally as good as Al Ahly'

CAF Champions LeagueOrlando PiratesM. TimmStade d'Abidjan vs Orlando PiratesStade d'Abidjan

The Bucs fan-favorite claims the Soweto giants are on the same path as Africa’s Club of the Century.

  • Orlando Pirates strive to dominate Africa
  • Balancing domestic and continental demands
  • Positive results in tough fixtures
