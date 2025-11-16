Orlando Pirates, Mbekezeli Mbokazi & Bafana Bafana dropped as Mamelodi Sundowns, Ronwen Williams, Tylon Smith and Banyana Banyana star secure places among 2025 CAF Awards finalists

Following the announcement of the nominees, where the Confederation of African Football assessed the continent’s top performers between January 6 and October 15, South African players and clubs were prominently represented across several categories.

Among the standout names was Bafana Bafana captain and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who featured in the prestigious Goalkeeper of the Year category. He was joined by Chippa United’s Stanley Nwabali in a category largely dominated by overseas‑based custodians.

On the club front, last season’s CAF Champions League finalists Mamelodi Sundowns were nominated for Club of the Year, reflecting their consistency and dominance in continental competition. Orlando Pirates also secured a place on the shortlist after reaching the Champions League semi‑finals, while Stellenbosch FC completed the trio of South African clubs recognised, thanks to their impressive run to the CAF Confederation Cup semi‑finals.

Youth development was also celebrated, with Pirates captain Mbekezeli Mbokazi and South African under‑20 star Tylon Smith nominated in the Young Player of the Year category. Meanwhile, in the women’s game, Andile Dlamini, the accomplished Sundowns and Banyana Banyana goalkeeper, earned a spot in the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year shortlist, further cementing her reputation as one of Africa’s finest.

CAF has since narrowed each category to three finalists, setting the stage for a highly anticipated awards ceremony.