Orlando Pirates, Mbekezeli Mbokazi & Bafana Bafana dropped as Mamelodi Sundowns, Ronwen Williams, Tylon Smith and Banyana Banyana star secure places among 2025 CAF Awards finalists
CAF cuts nominees list
Following the announcement of the nominees, where the Confederation of African Football assessed the continent’s top performers between January 6 and October 15, South African players and clubs were prominently represented across several categories.
Among the standout names was Bafana Bafana captain and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who featured in the prestigious Goalkeeper of the Year category. He was joined by Chippa United’s Stanley Nwabali in a category largely dominated by overseas‑based custodians.
On the club front, last season’s CAF Champions League finalists Mamelodi Sundowns were nominated for Club of the Year, reflecting their consistency and dominance in continental competition. Orlando Pirates also secured a place on the shortlist after reaching the Champions League semi‑finals, while Stellenbosch FC completed the trio of South African clubs recognised, thanks to their impressive run to the CAF Confederation Cup semi‑finals.
Youth development was also celebrated, with Pirates captain Mbekezeli Mbokazi and South African under‑20 star Tylon Smith nominated in the Young Player of the Year category. Meanwhile, in the women’s game, Andile Dlamini, the accomplished Sundowns and Banyana Banyana goalkeeper, earned a spot in the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year shortlist, further cementing her reputation as one of Africa’s finest.
CAF has since narrowed each category to three finalists, setting the stage for a highly anticipated awards ceremony.
Williams gets the nod
The 33‑year‑old has secured his place among the finalists, standing alongside a formidable Moroccan duo in the Goalkeeper of the Year category. He will be competing against Munir Mohamedi, the experienced shot‑stopper for RS Berkane, and Yassine Bonou, the celebrated Al Hilal goalkeeper whose reputation extends across both African and European football.
Sundowns make top three
While both Pirates and Stellenbosch earned recognition for their continental campaigns, it is Sundowns who remain in contention as South Africa’s sole representative in the Club of the Year finalists. The Tshwane giants now stand shoulder to shoulder with Africa’s most decorated sides, facing off against the reigning CAF Champions League champions Pyramids FC and Confederation Cup holders RS Berkane.
Smith represents the youth
South Africa’s rising talent Smith has earned a coveted place among the top three finalists in the prestigious Young Player of the Year category, marking a significant milestone in his burgeoning career and a proud moment for the country’s youth development structures.
The Amajita starlet, whose performances have drawn increasing attention for their maturity and flair, now finds himself in elite company, competing against Morocco’s Abdellah Ouazane and Othmane Maamma, two highly rated prospects already making waves.
Smith’s recognition not only highlights his individual progress but also signals the growing respect for South African talent on the continental stage, where the battle for future stardom is intensifying.
Dlamini hoists the Banyana flag high
The Banyana and Sundowns shot-stopper has earned her place among the top three finalists in the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year category, a recognition that cements her status as one of Africa’s finest.
She will contest the award alongside Morocco’s experienced Khadija Er‑Rmichi, a stalwart for both club and country and Nigeria’s highly regarded Chiamaka Nnadozie, whose performances in Europe and for the Super Falcons have drawn widespread acclaim.
What comes next?
The spotlight now shifts to the grand stage of the CAF Awards ceremony, scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, in Rabat, Morocco.
This prestigious event will bring together the continent’s finest players, coaches and clubs, celebrating excellence across African football. For South Africa, the evening carries added significance, with multiple representatives vying for honours and the chance to showcase the country’s growing influence on the continental game.
The ceremony is expected to deliver not only recognition but also action, as finalists from across Africa await the verdict on categories that highlight both individual brilliance and collective achievement. With the stakes high and the competition fierce, all eyes will be on Rabat to see who emerges as Africa’s best in 2025.