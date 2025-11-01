Orlando Pirates make a meal out of Mamelodi Sundowns to go top of the table as Kaizer Chiefs continue with their league struggles

Orlando Pirates recorded their seventh win on Saturday with a massive 5-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns as they look to go all the way and clinch their maiden DStv Diski Challenge title.

Bucs struck courtesy of Seth Green, who claimed a brace, Joy Manana, Simphiwe Masilela and Oscar Gqeke.

Masandawana got their consolation courtesy of Xavier Jodamus.

The win ensured the Soweto giants are guaranteed the top position with 22 points from nine outings, three points more than second-placed Sundowns.