Orlando Pirates make a meal out of Mamelodi Sundowns to go top of the table as Kaizer Chiefs continue with their league struggles
Mamelodi Sundowns 1-5 Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates recorded their seventh win on Saturday with a massive 5-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns as they look to go all the way and clinch their maiden DStv Diski Challenge title.
Bucs struck courtesy of Seth Green, who claimed a brace, Joy Manana, Simphiwe Masilela and Oscar Gqeke.
Masandawana got their consolation courtesy of Xavier Jodamus.
The win ensured the Soweto giants are guaranteed the top position with 22 points from nine outings, three points more than second-placed Sundowns.
Durban City 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs
The defending champions, Kaizer Chiefs, once again dropped points after playing to a 1-1 draw with 10-man Durban City.
Having gone for six matches without a win, the Glamour Boys expected to triumph, but it didn't happen.
They are now placed ninth on the table, having collected just 11 points from nine outings in which they have won twice, drawn five times, and lost two times.
The Citizens are placed eighth with 11 points from nine outings.
Results and rankings
Have a look at the results this weekend and the full table.
- Asidlali
Motivation for Pirates, work to be done for Chiefs
Bucs are guaranteed the title if they sustain their form throughout the season.
However, Amakhosi have to work harder and find a solution to their struggles to revive their chances of winning the title.