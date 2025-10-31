Orlando Pirates legend worried 'there is something the club is not disclosing to us' as Relebohile Mofokeng's absence becomes hot subject of discussion
Where is Mofokeng?
Orlando Pirates legend Thabo Mngomeni has revealed his concerns over the continued absence of Bucs' youngster Relebohile Mofokeng.
Although President Yama 2000 is understood to have been sidelined by an injury, Mngomeni is not entirely convinced about the absence and silence around the Bucs' forward.
Bucs hiding something?
"It would be better if he were being wrapped in cotton wool and protected from whatever they might be shielding him from," Mngomeni told KickOff.
"He is one of the top youngsters in our country, so he should be playing week in and week out at his age. While his recent form may not have been at its peak, poor performances typically do not last long for such talented players," he added.
“Unless there is something the club is not disclosing to us."
Has Mofokeng's form dipped?
Mofokeng's form has also been another subject of discussion, as pundits and fans alike compare his performance this season and how he fared in the 2024/25 campaign.
Mngomeni, however, argues that he does not see a difference in his game but admits the forward could be facing some challenges.
"Personally, I don't see a difference in his game – he is still a great player to watch. At the moment, he is a pivotal figure in our football here in South Africa's PSL," the former Bafana Bafana star stated.
"He may not play stylishly or engage in unnecessary dribbling. He could be experiencing a rough patch, which can happen to any football player, but that does not mean he has lost his talent. There’s no way someone as skilled as he is can drop in form," he added.
“It may relate to how the coach is using him, but from what I can see, he doesn’t appear to be a troublesome youngster. I see him as a very humble boy who dreams of achieving greatness in his football career. I'm speaking from my own experience."
Race against time
Mofokeng has missed the last few crucial games for the Soweto giants; the 21-year-old was not available as Bucs took on - and lost - to Saint-Eloi Lupopo in the second preliminary round in the CAF Champions League.
He also missed the PSL game against Polokwane City and the Carling Knockout Cup showdown against Magesi.
Mofokeng is yet to score this season as he fights to regain top-level fitness with key international assignments lying ahead for Bafana Bafana.
He was not part of the squad that participated in the September and October World Cup qualifiers and will also miss the Bafana friendly game against Zambia in November.
However, he is likely to be part of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad later this year.