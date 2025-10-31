Orlando Pirates legend worried 'there is something the club is not disclosing to us' as Relebohile Mofokeng's absence becomes hot subject of discussion

Mofokeng's form has also been another subject of discussion, as pundits and fans alike compare his performance this season and how he fared in the 2024/25 campaign.

Mngomeni, however, argues that he does not see a difference in his game but admits the forward could be facing some challenges.

"Personally, I don't see a difference in his game – he is still a great player to watch. At the moment, he is a pivotal figure in our football here in South Africa's PSL," the former Bafana Bafana star stated.

"He may not play stylishly or engage in unnecessary dribbling. He could be experiencing a rough patch, which can happen to any football player, but that does not mean he has lost his talent. There’s no way someone as skilled as he is can drop in form," he added.

“It may relate to how the coach is using him, but from what I can see, he doesn’t appear to be a troublesome youngster. I see him as a very humble boy who dreams of achieving greatness in his football career. I'm speaking from my own experience."