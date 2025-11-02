Orlando Pirates legend promises to 'bring the best' out of Bafana Bafana star after shock exit from Bucs

Seema added that the forward is hungry to play for the Phunya Sele Sele outfit, but they are patient with him.

"He’s been out of action for a year due to injury, but let me tell you, the medical team and conditioning team are working so well with him. The great thing about Zakhele is also that he understands. He is smart," Seema explained.

"We sat down with him and explained the process. He is hungry; he wants to get back into action. He just needs to be more patient with himself, and supporters have to be more patient with him because, like I said, he was out for a very long time," the tactician continued.

"It will take a lot of work to get him back to his best. We also told him that we won’t rush him. He understands."