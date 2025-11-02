Orlando Pirates legend promises to 'bring the best' out of Bafana Bafana star after shock exit from Bucs
Seema confident on Lepasa
Siwelele FC coach Lehlohonolo Seema has stated he is confident of helping former Orlando Pirates forward Zakhele Lepasa to get back to his good form.
Lepasa joined Siwelele in September, even though the South African forward had been linked with other Premier Soccer League sides.
'Great relationship'
"We have such a great relationship, and I can tell you that I have faith in him, and I will bring the best out of Zakes. I will support him," Seema, Bucs legend, told KickOff.
"But for now, I’ve told him that, ‘No, you are not ready, Zakes; you have to work very hard,’ and he understood, and he thanked me for being honest. That’s what impressed me about Lepasa," he added.
'Lepasa is hungry'
Seema added that the forward is hungry to play for the Phunya Sele Sele outfit, but they are patient with him.
"He’s been out of action for a year due to injury, but let me tell you, the medical team and conditioning team are working so well with him. The great thing about Zakhele is also that he understands. He is smart," Seema explained.
"We sat down with him and explained the process. He is hungry; he wants to get back into action. He just needs to be more patient with himself, and supporters have to be more patient with him because, like I said, he was out for a very long time," the tactician continued.
"It will take a lot of work to get him back to his best. We also told him that we won’t rush him. He understands."
Shock exit
After five seasons with Bucs, Lepasa shockingly left the Soweto giants in July. Although his contract had expired in June, he returned and trained with the club with the expectation that he would be given a new deal.
However, that did not happen, and the 28-year-old was also omitted from the pre-season squad that went to Spain for training.
He was included in the Bafana Bafana squad that featured in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals and was labelled as an unattached player.
After the continental finals, he signed for Siwelele even though he had attracted interest from former Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt, who is in charge of Durban City.