'Orlando Pirates finished second and have now signed 12 players after Kamogelo Sebelebele, while Kaizer Chiefs are playing with bicycles in Netherlands! Bucs preparing us for Relebohile Mofokeng's exit but Dr Khoza's son is just signing anybody' - Fans

The Buccaneers have made their intention clear with several new faces as they continue rebuilding in their bid to challenge for major honours domestically and abroad.

Orlando Pirates confirmed the signing of TS Galaxy's midfielder Kamogelo Sebelebele to further strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

The Sea Robbers have now confirmed the arrival of more than 10 players as coach Abdeslam Ouaddou continues to stamp his authority on the team following the exit of the now Al Ahly tactician Jose Riveiro.

While Bucs have added all those faces, Kaizer Chiefs, who finished ninth last season, have added six signings.

Article continues below

Have a look at what the football lovers in Mzansi said, as sampled by GOAL.