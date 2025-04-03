'Orlando Pirates do not care sometimes! I don't want to know who is replacing Jose Riveiro, but it should be Pitso Mosimane or Pep Guardiola' - Fans

Bucs confirmed that their Spanish coach will not be renewing his contract and will be leaving at the end of the season.

The speculation around Jose Riveiro at Orlando Pirates finally came to an end after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) side confirmed he will not renew his expiring contract.

Riveiro, who has been with the Soweto giants for three seasons, will leave at the end of the current campaign, as confirmed by the club on Thursday.

His tenure with the Sea Robbers has been marked by success, given that he has won two Nedbank Cups and is on course to defend them.

Although he did not win the PSL, he finished in second place in the last two campaigns, which was a remarkable improvement. He has guided them to this season's Caf Champions League quarter-final stage, and Bucs have a distant dream of winning the PSL.

