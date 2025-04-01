Orlando Pirates defenders Olisa Ndah & Thabiso Monyane suffer injury setbacks as Buccaneers enter busy phase of 2024/25 season and Patrick Maswanganyi remains sidelined
The Soweto giants have been put under stern test to see if they have depth and quality in their squad to go through demanding fixtures.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Pirates are in a demanding stage of their season
- But some of their key players are injured
- Two recovering defenders are injured again
🟢📱