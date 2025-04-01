Olisa Ndah, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Michael Madyira

Orlando Pirates defenders Olisa Ndah & Thabiso Monyane suffer injury setbacks as Buccaneers enter busy phase of 2024/25 season and Patrick Maswanganyi remains sidelined

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesMC Alger vs Orlando PiratesMC AlgerCAF Champions LeaguePolokwane City vs Orlando PiratesPolokwane CityP. MaswanganyiO. NdahZ. LepasaT. SesaneT. MonyaneT. Lebitso

The Soweto giants have been put under stern test to see if they have depth and quality in their squad to go through demanding fixtures.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Pirates are in a demanding stage of their season
  • But some of their key players are injured
  • Two recovering defenders are injured again
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match