Orlando Pirates dealt Patrick Maswanganyi blow after missing Al Ahly clash as Kaizer Chiefs receive much-needed boost

BackpageClifton MabasaOrlando Pirates dealt Patrick Maswanganyi blow after missing Al Ahly clash as Kaizer Chiefs receive much-needed boostPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesP. MaswanganyiR. FroslerTS GalaxyMarumo GallantsTS Galaxy vs Kaizer ChiefsStade d'Abidjan vs Orlando PiratesStade d'AbidjanCAF Champions LeagueOrlando Pirates vs Marumo GallantsThe two teams Soweto giants will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways in their next matches.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPirates to miss Maswanganyi again Key defender set to return for Chiefs The two players missed recent games Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱