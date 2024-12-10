Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Clifton Mabasa

Orlando Pirates dealt Patrick Maswanganyi blow after missing Al Ahly clash as Kaizer Chiefs receive much-needed boost

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesP. MaswanganyiR. FroslerTS GalaxyMarumo GallantsTS Galaxy vs Kaizer ChiefsStade d'Abidjan vs Orlando PiratesStade d'AbidjanCAF Champions LeagueOrlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants

The two teams Soweto giants will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways in their next matches.

  • Pirates to miss Maswanganyi again
  • Key defender set to return for Chiefs
  • The two players missed recent games
